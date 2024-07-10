Watch Now
Miss TN USA & Miss TN Teen USA teach Heather how to walk like a queen!

NewsChannel 5
Talk of the Town
Posted at 9:13 AM, Jul 10, 2024

The Miss USA and Miss Teen USA Pageants are less than a month away, and joining us this morning with more are Miss Tennessee USA, Christell Foote, and Miss Tennessee Teen USA, Townsend Blackwell! The 73rd annual Miss Teen USA Pageant will be held Thursday August 1st, and the Miss USA Pageant will be held Sunday August 4th!

