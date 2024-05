12 South has welcomed a new restaurant to its lineup! 'Fonda' is serving up unique and classic Mexican cuisine with a modern twist.

From build-your-own-tacos to house made guacamole, the possibilities are endlessly delicious!

Taste the Flavors of Mexico in Every Bite

Wednesday & Thursday 4pm -10pm

Friday & Saturday 3pm-11pm

Sunday 3pm-9pm

For more information, visit fondanashville.com or on Instagram @fonda_12_south