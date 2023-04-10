Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Most Anticipated Spring and Summer Blockbusters

Neil Pond shares insight on the big movies at the box office.
Posted at 11:43 AM, Apr 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-10 12:43:48-04

Movie reviewer Neil Pond gave his thoughts on some of the most highly anticipated spring and summer blockbuster movies. For more movie reviews, follow @Neil.Pond on Facebook and @neilpond on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018