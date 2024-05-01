Mother's Day chicken salad tea sandwiches from Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick wants to help you celebrate Mom this Mother's Day!

They show us how to make Delicate Tea Sandwiches with a touch of sophistication (made-easy) to your celebration using Chicken Salad Chick flavors for kid-friendly tea sandwiches, plated with crafts from the kids for a sweet, festive Mother's Day spread.

Mother’s Day BOGO – Friday, May 10 (Chicken Salad Chick is closed on Sundays):

Nashville Stores:

Bellevue Hermitage

Hendersonville Smyrna

Franklin Gallatin

Murfreesboro Spring Hill

Store Hours: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

For more information, visit chickensaladchick.com

Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.