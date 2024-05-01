Watch Now
Mother's Day chicken salad tea sandwiches from Chicken Salad Chick

Posted at 11:58 AM, May 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-01 12:58:47-04

Chicken Salad Chick wants to help you celebrate Mom this Mother's Day!
They show us how to make Delicate Tea Sandwiches with a touch of sophistication (made-easy) to your celebration using Chicken Salad Chick flavors for kid-friendly tea sandwiches, plated with crafts from the kids for a sweet, festive Mother's Day spread.

Mother’s Day BOGO – Friday, May 10 (Chicken Salad Chick is closed on Sundays):
Nashville Stores:
Bellevue Hermitage
Hendersonville Smyrna
Franklin Gallatin
Murfreesboro Spring Hill

Store Hours: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

For more information, visit chickensaladchick.com
Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

