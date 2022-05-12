Ms. Cheap Previews the Mephisto Shoes Tent Sale

Ms. Cheap took us to the Mephisto Outlet for a preview of their Tent Sale, where you can get great deals on their shoes. The Mephisto sale, which will have men’s and women’s shoes and boots, will take place from 9am-5pm Friday, May 13 and Saturday, May 14 inside and outside the Mephisto outlet at 305 Seaboard Lane in the Cool Springs area of Franklin. Brands will include Mephisto, Mobils and Allrounder. Prices will be up to 75 percent off retail.

Mary also mentioned the USPS postal workers' “Stamp out Hunger” campaign this weekend and encouraged us to participate. Letter carriers nationwide drop off an empty grocery bag (with instructions about participating) and invite residents to fill the bag with non-perishable food and leave it out for the carrier to pick up on the designated drive day, which is Saturday May 14. The carriers then turn all of the donations into local food banks to be sorted and distributed.

Follow Ms. Cheap online at https://www.mainstreet-nashville.com/ms_cheap/ and https://www.facebook.com/mscheap.