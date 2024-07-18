Ms. Cheap shares fun free events you can do this weekend with the family!

Summer can be a struggle for parents to come up with new and fun things to do with the family. If you are looking for some inspiration, Ms. Cheap has suggestions for affordable things to do this weekend!

Frist Arts Festival: The Frist Arts Festival on Sunday afternoon includes performances, art making, and music, all themed to celebrate the museum’s current exhibitions that include: Lee Alexander McQueen & Ann Ray: Rendez-Vous [fristartmuseum.org] , ¡Printing the Revolution! [fristartmuseum.org] . [fristartmuseum.org]

When: Sunday, July 21, 1-5:30 p.m.

Admission: Children are free, and adults $15.

Where: Frist Art Museum, 919 Broadway

Details…Fristartmuseum.org

Monteagle Sunday School Assembly’s 60th Annual Cottage Tour: 9 a.m. -3 p.m. Admission is $20 in advance, or $25 day of. Parking is $5.

The tour features five historic turn of the century cottages (most were built in the 1800s) as well as the Assembly's historic public structures. Plus a bazaar with arts and crafts and lunch options.For tickets or more information, see MSSA1882.org or call 931-924-2286.