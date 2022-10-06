Ms. Cheap Shares Some Free Fall Festivals

Ms. Cheap talked about the best fall festivals and events happening all month long.

The 44th Annual Tennessee Crafts Fall Crafts Fair runs October 7-9 in Centennial Park. Admission is free and there is free parking and free shuttle service on Saturday and Sunday of the fair. Fair hours are 10am-6pm Friday and Saturday and 10am-4pm on Sunday. Details: https://tennesseecraft.org/events/craft-fairs/2022-fall-craft-fair/.

Nashville Oktoberfest is October 6-9 at Bicentennial Mall and parts of the Germantown neighborhood. Festival hours are 5pm-11pm on October 6, 11am-11pm, October 7-8, and 11am-6pm Oct. 9. For details go to https://thenashvilleoktoberfest.com/.

The 34th Annual Southern Festival of Books runs October 14-16 in downtown Nashville at the Nashville Public Library and on War Memorial Plaza. The free festival is one of the oldest literary festivals in the country. Details: https://sofestofbooks.org/.

The 34th Annual Nashville Greek Festival is October 21-23 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 4905 Franklin Pike. It's a three-day event celebrating Greek food, culture, and hospitality. Admission is $3. Details: https://www.nashvillegreekfestival.com/.

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County’s 37th Annual Pumpkinfest is October 29 in downtown Franklin. This free festival, which stretches along Franklin’s Main Street and downtown side streets, is Middle Tennessee’s largest family fall festival. Details: https://williamsonheritage.org/event/pumpkinfest2022/.