Ms. Cheap Shops for Half Price Fabric and Trim

Posted: 1:43 PM, Jun 14, 2018
Updated: 2018-06-14 18:43:52Z

The annual summer sale at Textile Fabrics runs through June 30, with all fabrics 50 percent off with a 1-yard minimum and all trims 50 percent off with a 2-yard minimum. The store is at 471 Craighead St., between Franklin Road and Bransford Avenue. Details: www.textilefabricstore.com or call 615-297-5346. 

The Ladies of Charity annual three-day Stuff Galore sale is set for June 14-16 at the shop at 2216 State St. The sale features household items, kitchen items, linens, holiday decor, jewelry, toys, etc. All proceeds go to help the needy in our community. http://www.ladiesofcharitynashville.org For more of Ms. Cheap's money-saving ideas, visit her website www.tennessean.com/mscheap and follow her on Twitter @Ms_Cheap.

