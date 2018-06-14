Ms. Cheap Shops for Half Price Fabric and Trim

The annual summer sale at Textile Fabrics runs through June 30, with all fabrics 50 percent off with a 1-yard minimum and all trims 50 percent off with a 2-yard minimum. The store is at 471 Craighead St., between Franklin Road and Bransford Avenue. Details: www.textilefabricstore.com or call 615-297-5346.

The Ladies of Charity annual three-day Stuff Galore sale is set for June 14-16 at the shop at 2216 State St. The sale features household items, kitchen items, linens, holiday decor, jewelry, toys, etc. All proceeds go to help the needy in our community. http://www.ladiesofcharitynashville.org