Ms. Cheap shows us how to enjoy The Hermitage for free!

Ms. Cheap took us to The Hermitage to learn about their Hermitage Grounds Pass that allows visitors to tour the grounds of The Hermitage’s historic gardens, buildings and more for FREE!

The Hermitage Grounds Pass allows visitors access to 1,120 acres full of history and tranquil beauty, perfect for learning while enjoying the great outdoors. The grounds include a historic garden, field quarters, historical markers, wildlife, hiking trail and historic buildings. Your ticket also includes access to the audio tour, the museum and the 17-minute film, Jackson.

Dogs are welcome with a grounds pass and are free to walk, run and play while leashed on our site. Please bring bags to dispose of pet waste.

The Hermitage Mansion is not included as a part of the Grounds Pass. However, The Hermitage is a offering a special two Mansion Tour tickets for $24 promotion in January and February, if using the Promo Code 2for24. (This offer is not available on the Jan. 8 date). The Hermitage is located at 4580 Rachel's Lane in Nashville.

For more information, go to https://thehermitage.com/visit/tours/hermitage-grounds-pass/, call 615-889-2941 or email info@thehermitage.com. For more information on The Hermitage Grounds Pass, read Ms. Cheap's article on Main Street Media of Tennessee here: https://mainstreetmediatn.com. Follow Ms. Cheap at https://www.mainstreet-nashville.com/ms_cheap/ and https://www.facebook.com/mscheap.

