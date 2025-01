Ms. Cheap take us to the symphony to highlight a free show happening on January 19th!

“MLK: A Celebration in Song” with Mickey Guyton and the Nashville Symphony will be free to attend due to sponsorship from Spencer fane, according to the symphony's website.

The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. and is fully reserved.

To learn more about the symphony, visit https://www.nashvillesymphony.org/