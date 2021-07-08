Ms. Cheap Takes Us Bowling!

Ms. Cheap took us to Franklin Lanes' IncredaBOWL, where kids can enjoy one game of bowling for free every day through Tuesday, August 31. Franklin Lanes is located at 1200 Lakeview Drive in Franklin. To register or for more information, visit www.franklinlanes.com/bowlfree or call (615) 790-2695. Check www.kidsbowlfree.com for local lanes participating in this program where you can sign your children up for two free games of bowling per day all summer.
Posted at 12:33 PM, Jul 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-08 13:33:41-04
