Ms. Cheap takes us out to Habitat For Humanity ReStores

Ms. Cheap takes Heather out to Restore to learn more on how they're helping families and individuals turn their house into a home!

For more information visit habitat.org/restores

Habitat ReStores are independently owned reuse stores operated by local Habitat for Humanity organizations.

ReStores accept donations and sell a constantly changing inventory of diverse, high-quality merchandise to the public at a fraction of the retail price, while diverting reusable household items and building materials from area landfills. The sales from donated items help Habitat for Humanity partner with local families to build, rehabilitate and repair safe and affordable homes in your community and around the world — a good deal for you, your community and the environment.

Together, we can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build a better future while creating stronger neighborhoods.