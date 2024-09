X marks the spot! Ms. Cheap takes us to Fairview this week to find unique items at “Buried Treasures!”

This shop has been family owned since 1992 selling antiques, vinyl records, and more! Buried Treasures will also buy items you would like to sell.

They are located at 1611 Fairview Blvd. You can call them at 615-799-8486. They are open Thursday- Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.