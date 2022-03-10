Ms. Cheap Takes Us to Center Point Pit Barbeque

Ms. Cheap, Mary Hance, took us to Center Point Pit Barbecue, where you can get an affordable lunch. Center Point Pit Barbecue is located at 1212 West Main Street in Hendersonville (at Center Point and Gallatin Road). They are open Tuesday through Sunday for dine in, carry out and catering. Call (615) 824-9330 or visit www.centerpointbbq.com for more information. Follow Ms. Cheap online at https://www.mainstreet-nashville.com/ms_cheap/ and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/mscheap.