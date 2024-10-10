Ms. Cheap takes us to Gentry Farms where you can have fall fun with the family!

The 400-acre seventh generation farm has been in the Gentry family for 165 years and is open to the public for a few days in the Fall!

Most weekdays are reserved for school field trips. The farm is open to the public 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturdays; 1-5 p.m. on Sundays; and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Mondays.

Cost is $13 including tax but free for those 65 and older and for children under 2 years old. Parking is free and strollers and wagons are welcome.

Gentry sells pumpkins and gourds, many of which are grown on the farm, for $2 to $10 per pumpkin. Take your phone/camera because there are lots of wonderful fall backdrops like the vintage pumpkin truck with the barn behind it, the corn maze, the wagons and more.

There is a concession stand operated by the Fourth Avenue Church of Christ youth group. Proceeds go to youth missions.

https://www.gentryfarm.com/