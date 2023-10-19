Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Ms. Cheap Takes us to PDK Southern Kitchen & Pantry

We get a cheap lunch with a side of southern comfort.
Posted at 12:26 PM, Oct 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-19 13:26:42-04

Ms. Cheap took us to PDK Southern Kitchen & Pantry where you can get an affordable lunch for under $10. There are three PDK Southern Kitchen & Pantry locations in the Nashville area. To find the location nearest you, go to https://pdksouthernpantry.com/. To learn more, follow Ms. Cheap at https://www.mainstreet-nashville.com/ms_cheap/ and https://www.facebook.com/mscheap.

