Ms. Cheap takes us to SmART Arts and Crafts where they have a Dollar Days sale going on now through this Sunday. Everything in the store is $1 or less! Money raised at the store goes to helping adults with disabilities. To learn more about their Dollar Days sale and their program visit: https://smartartandcraft.org/
Ms. Cheap takes us to SMART Art + Craft supplies for their dollar day sale
Posted at 1:08 PM, Jan 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-25 14:08:44-05
Ms. Cheap takes us to SmART Arts and Crafts where they have a Dollar Days sale going on now through this Sunday. Everything in the store is $1 or less! Money raised at the store goes to helping adults with disabilities. To learn more about their Dollar Days sale and their program visit: https://smartartandcraft.org/
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.