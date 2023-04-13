Ms. Cheap Takes Us to TenThirtyFive Thrift Shop

Ms. Cheap took us to TenThirtyFive Thrift Shop where you can find deals on designer clothing, shoes, and accessories. TenThirtyFive is a faith-based nonprofit Upscale thrift shop where the money you spend goes to benefit a program that provides at-risk young women with $100 vouchers quarterly to shop the store for clothing, shoes, and accessories. There are two TenThirtyFive Shops located in the area: 207 A McGavock Pike in Nashville and 3590 Mt. Juliet Road, in Mt. Juliet. Hours: 10am–5pm Tuesday through Saturday. If you have items to donate, you can drop them off any time the stores are open. For more information, visit www.tenthirtyfive.net or call (615) 805-6862.

