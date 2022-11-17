Ms. Cheap Takes us to the 38th Holiday Market

Ms. Cheap took us to the 38th Holiday Market where you can find deals on clothes, toys, baked goods and more. The 38th Holiday Market at First United Pentecostal Church is a huge “Trash and Treasure” spread of clothing for the whole family, toys, books, holiday décor, baked goods, craft items and a room full of useful kitchen and home items - plus, tools, furniture, and yard items. The sale takes place at the church (inside and outside) at 7612 Charlotte Pike, from 8am-2pm November 18-19. Go to http://www.firstchurchnashville.net/events.html for details. Here are a couple of other sales this weekend:

St. David’s Episcopal Church will host its annual “Best Ever Holiday Bazaar” from 9am-3pm on Saturday, November 19 at the church at 6501 Pennywell Drive. The sale, which always includes homemade holiday decorations as well as baked goods and frozen entrees made by church members, raises money for the church’s outreach ministry. For details click here: https://saintdavidsnashville.org/.



The Donelson/Hermitage Chamber of Commerce is holding its Holiday Market on the grounds of the Mansion at Two Rivers Mansion, 3130 McGavock Pike from 9am-4pm November 18-19. There is a suggested $5 donation for admission or $10 per car. Photos with Santa are $15. Visit https://www.donelsonhermitagechamber.com/ for details.