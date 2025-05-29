Ms. Cheap tells us about the big discounts at GraceWorks thrift store

Ms. Cheap takes us to GraceWorks thrift store and tells us about their new discounts that help you save even more!

GraceWorks Thrift Store is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday at 104 Southeast Parkway in Franklin.

Proceeds from the store's sales help the needy with rent, mortgages, utilities and items from the very active food pantry.

GraceWorks recently celebrated its 30th anniversary and the thrift store which generates about $2 million in annual revenue. The store has been in business for more than 25 years.

The store recently streamlined its discount program where seniors (55 and older) teachers and military receive 20 percent off storewide all of the time.

The store has a very popular Second Saturday Super Sale, where everything in the store is 50 percent off. Be sure to sign up for the loyalty program where you earn dollars towards a future purchase.

To learn more visit

Graceworkstn.org

