Ms. Cheap Visit the Garden Patch Thrift Shoppe

Ms. Cheap takes us thrift shopping! The Garden Patch Thrift Shoppe is located at 309 S Spring St.in Murfreesboro, and it supports Greenhouse Ministries in Murfreesboro. Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday. For more information, visit greenhousemin.org or call 615-494-0499. Follow Ms. Cheap online athttps://www.mainstreet-nashville.com/ms_cheap/ and https://www.facebook.com/mscheap