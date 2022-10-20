Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Ms. Cheap Visit the Garden Patch Thrift Shoppe

We learn more about the store's mission with Mary Hance
Posted at 11:49 AM, Oct 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-20 12:49:41-04

Ms. Cheap takes us thrift shopping! The Garden Patch Thrift Shoppe is located at 309 S Spring St.in Murfreesboro, and it supports Greenhouse Ministries in Murfreesboro. Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday. For more information, visit greenhousemin.org or call 615-494-0499. Follow Ms. Cheap online athttps://www.mainstreet-nashville.com/ms_cheap/ and https://www.facebook.com/mscheap

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018