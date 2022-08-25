Ms. Cheap Visits Consignment Sale

Posted at 12:18 PM, Aug 25, 2022

Mary Hance, Ms. Cheap, visited the KidsSale at Brentwood United Methodist Church, which runs Friday and Saturday, August 26-27 at 309 Franklin Rd. in Brentwood. Details: https://bumckidsale.net/ Other upcoming sales: Floods of Duds August 24-26 Hendersonville First UMC www.floodsofduds.com Hooked on Consignment August 25-27 162 Imperial Blvd. / Hendersonville www.hookedonconsignment.com Little Sprouts Consignment August 26-27 The Factory at Franklin 230 Franklin Rd. www.littlesproutssale.com Otter Creek Church Sale August 26-27 409 Franklin Rd. /Brentwood www.ottercreeksale.com/ Encores South Consignment August 31- September 4 Middle TN Expo Center / Murfreesboro www.encoresconsignmentsouth.com Follow Ms. Cheap online at https://www.mainstreet-nashville.com/ms_cheap/ https://www.facebook.com/mscheap

