Ms. Cheap Visits Consignment Sale

Mary Hance tells us about several sales.
Posted at 12:18 PM, Aug 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-25 13:18:53-04

Mary Hance, Ms. Cheap, visited the KidsSale at Brentwood United Methodist Church, which runs Friday and Saturday, August 26-27 at 309 Franklin Rd. in Brentwood. Details: https://bumckidsale.net/

Other upcoming sales:

Floods of Duds

August 24-26

Hendersonville First UMC

www.floodsofduds.com

Hooked on Consignment

August 25-27

162 Imperial Blvd. / Hendersonville

www.hookedonconsignment.com

Little Sprouts Consignment

August 26-27

The Factory at Franklin

230 Franklin Rd.

www.littlesproutssale.com

Otter Creek Church Sale

August 26-27

409 Franklin Rd. /Brentwood

www.ottercreeksale.com/

Encores South Consignment

August 31- September 4

Middle TN Expo Center / Murfreesboro

www.encoresconsignmentsouth.com

Follow Ms. Cheap online at

https://www.mainstreet-nashville.com/ms_cheap/

https://www.facebook.com/mscheap

