Music City Must: Fiddle Dee Farms, "We Need a lot of Christmas" show

Posted at 12:40 PM, Nov 27, 2023
The Fiddle Dee Farms “We Need A Lot Of Christmas” show is back for its third year, and it’s a Music City Must! NewsChannel5’s Nathan Wilburn headed to Greenbrier to find out what’s new at this family-centric show, and what it takes to put on a show of that quality. Plan your visit at, www.christmasdinnershow.com. Fiddle Dee Farms is located at 7526 Swift Road, Greenbrier, TN. This Segment Paid for By: Fiddle Dee Farms.

