Music City Must: Shuckle's Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch

As cooler temperatures signal the return of fall, it’s time to break out your long sleeves and head out for some good old-fashioned autumn fun. Gather your friends and family and discover why Shuckle's has become a Nashville tradition for nearly two decades. Enjoy festive fun, tasty treats, and autumn memories that will last a lifetime! Ready to experience fall at Shuckles? It’s easy—just head over to ShucklesCornMaze.com for information and to purchase tickets online.