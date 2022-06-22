Nashville Superspeedway Executive Chef Jerry Infantino made a NashCar Burnout Sandwich. Nashville Superspeedway is located at Speedway: 4847-F McCrary Rd, Lebanon. For tickets and more information, visit https://www.nashvillesuperspeedway.com/ or call 1-866-RACE-TIX.
The NashCar Burnout
Sodexo Live! Regional Executive Chef Jerry Infantino
Hot Chicken Spice
INGREDIENTS
Yields 12 oz
- 2 oz Cajun Spice
- ¼ oz Cayenne
- 1 oz Jalapeno Powder
- 4 oz Dark Chili Powder
- 1 oz Old Bay
- ¼ oz Granular Garlic
- ¼ oz Granular Onion
- ¼ oz Ground Black Pepper
- ½ oz Season Salt
- ½ oz Dark Brown Sugar
- 2 oz Hungarian Paprika
DIRECTIONS
- Mix together well & store in an airtight container
Smallwares needed: Food Processer, Flat Griddle or large sauté pan, heavy offset spatula
Hot Chicken Sausage
INGREDIENTS
Yield 1 lb hot chicken sausage
- 1 lb Fresh Chicken Thighs (untrimmed)
- 2 oz Hot Chicken Spice
DIRECTIONS
- Cube chicken thighs into roughly one-inch cubes
- Transfer to a one-gallon zip top bag, seal and flatten the meat
- Store in the freezer for 45 minutes to 1 hour
- Transfer the chicken to a 1 ½ - 2 qt food processer
- Sprinkle the hot chicken spice evenly over the chicken
- Pulse the food processer until the chicken is evenly chopped and the seasonings are mixed
- Carefully remove the blade from the food processer and if necessary, mix additionally by hand to blend the seasoning
- Preheat a flat griddle to 350 degrees
- Lightly oil or spray the griddle to prevent the sausage from sticking
- Divide the sausage into 4 equal portions and place on the griddle leaving space between
- Using the bottom of the offset spatula evenly press down on the center of the sausage ball until the diameter is approximately doubled in size
- Allow the sausage to sear creating a crust for approximately 2 ½ minutes then carefully flip
- Again, using the back side of the spatula evenly press the patty until the diameter is 4 ½ inches
- Cook for an additional 3 minutes or until the internal temperature reaches 160 degrees
- Transfer the sausage to a 4-inch potato bun, top with pickle chips & ranch
- Serve it while it’s hot!