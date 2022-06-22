Posted at 11:51 AM, Jun 22, 2022

Nashville Superspeedway Executive Chef Jerry Infantino made a NashCar Burnout Sandwich. Nashville Superspeedway is located at Speedway: 4847-F McCrary Rd, Lebanon. For tickets and more information, visit https://www.nashvillesuperspeedway.com/ or call 1-866-RACE-TIX. The NashCar Burnout Sodexo Live! Regional Executive Chef Jerry Infantino Hot Chicken Spice INGREDIENTS Yields 12 oz 2 oz Cajun Spice

¼ oz Cayenne

1 oz Jalapeno Powder

4 oz Dark Chili Powder 1 oz Old Bay

¼ oz Granular Garlic

¼ oz Granular Onion

¼ oz Ground Black Pepper

½ oz Season Salt ½ oz Dark Brown Sugar

2 oz Hungarian Paprika DIRECTIONS Mix together well & store in an airtight container Smallwares needed: Food Processer, Flat Griddle or large sauté pan, heavy offset spatula Hot Chicken Sausage INGREDIENTS Yield 1 lb hot chicken sausage 1 lb Fresh Chicken Thighs (untrimmed)

2 oz Hot Chicken Spice DIRECTIONS Cube chicken thighs into roughly one-inch cubes

Transfer to a one-gallon zip top bag, seal and flatten the meat

Store in the freezer for 45 minutes to 1 hour

Transfer the chicken to a 1 ½ - 2 qt food processer

Sprinkle the hot chicken spice evenly over the chicken Pulse the food processer until the chicken is evenly chopped and the seasonings are mixed

Carefully remove the blade from the food processer and if necessary, mix additionally by hand to blend the seasoning

Preheat a flat griddle to 350 degrees

Lightly oil or spray the griddle to prevent the sausage from sticking

Divide the sausage into 4 equal portions and place on the griddle leaving space between Using the bottom of the offset spatula evenly press down on the center of the sausage ball until the diameter is approximately doubled in size

Allow the sausage to sear creating a crust for approximately 2 ½ minutes then carefully flip

Again, using the back side of the spatula evenly press the patty until the diameter is 4 ½ inches

Cook for an additional 3 minutes or until the internal temperature reaches 160 degrees

Transfer the sausage to a 4-inch potato bun, top with pickle chips & ranch Serve it while it’s hot!

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.