NashCar Burnout Sandwich

We get a great recipe ahead of this weekend's races
Posted at 11:51 AM, Jun 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-22 12:51:15-04

Nashville Superspeedway Executive Chef Jerry Infantino made a NashCar Burnout Sandwich. Nashville Superspeedway is located at Speedway: 4847-F McCrary Rd, Lebanon. For tickets and more information, visit https://www.nashvillesuperspeedway.com/ or call 1-866-RACE-TIX.

The NashCar Burnout

Sodexo Live! Regional Executive Chef Jerry Infantino

Hot Chicken Spice

INGREDIENTS

Yields 12 oz

  • 2 oz Cajun Spice 
  • ¼ oz Cayenne 
  • 1 oz Jalapeno Powder 
  • 4 oz Dark Chili Powder 
  • 1 oz Old Bay 
  • ¼ oz Granular Garlic 
  • ¼ oz Granular Onion 
  • ¼ oz Ground Black Pepper 
  • ½ oz Season Salt 
  • ½ oz Dark Brown Sugar 
  • 2 oz Hungarian Paprika 

DIRECTIONS

  • Mix together well & store in an airtight container 

Smallwares needed: Food Processer, Flat Griddle or large sauté pan, heavy offset spatula

Hot Chicken Sausage

INGREDIENTS

Yield 1 lb hot chicken sausage

  • 1 lb Fresh Chicken Thighs (untrimmed) 
  • 2 oz Hot Chicken Spice 

DIRECTIONS

  • Cube chicken thighs into roughly one-inch cubes 
  • Transfer to a one-gallon zip top bag, seal and flatten the meat 
  • Store in the freezer for 45 minutes to 1 hour 
  • Transfer the chicken to a 1 ½ - 2 qt food processer 
  • Sprinkle the hot chicken spice evenly over the chicken 
  • Pulse the food processer until the chicken is evenly chopped and the seasonings are mixed 
  • Carefully remove the blade from the food processer and if necessary, mix additionally by hand to blend the seasoning 
  • Preheat a flat griddle to 350 degrees 
  • Lightly oil or spray the griddle to prevent the sausage from sticking 
  • Divide the sausage into 4 equal portions and place on the griddle leaving space between 
  • Using the bottom of the offset spatula evenly press down on the center of the sausage ball until the diameter is approximately doubled in size 
  • Allow the sausage to sear creating a crust for approximately 2 ½ minutes then carefully flip 
  • Again, using the back side of the spatula evenly press the patty until the diameter is 4 ½ inches 
  • Cook for an additional 3 minutes or until the internal temperature reaches 160 degrees 
  • Transfer the sausage to a 4-inch potato bun, top with pickle chips & ranch 
  • Serve it while it’s hot!  


