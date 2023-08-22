Nashville Black Market Opens

Javvon Jones and Carlos Partee founders of the Nashville Black Market showed some of the unique and cool items you can find in their new retail store. The Nashville Black Market Retail Store is located at 1100 Richmond Drive Nashville, TN 37216 (look for the Nashville Black Market Sign). Hours are Monday-Friday 12pm-6pm, Saturday 11am-6pm and Sunday 2pm-6pm. Follow @nbmretailstore on Instagram for all store updates.

