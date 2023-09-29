Nashville Burger Bash Coming Soon

Shane Nasby from Cledis Burgers and Beer Garden made one of their famous Smash Burgers and showed ways to top it. The first Nashville Burger Bash will take place on Sunday, October 1 from 5pm-8pm at Cledis Burgers and Beer Garden, located at 1011 Elm Hill Pike in Nashville. This event will feature live music, beer and specialty sliders from Cledis Burgers, Bad Luck Burger Club, DreamBurger, and Cabin Attic Burgers. While the restaurant will be closed, attendees may purchase individual sliders from all four burger joints. The bar will be open, so guests will enjoy the twenty-four beers, ciders, and specialty brews on tap, as well as soft drinks, tea, and water. There is no cover charge or admission fee for this event, which will take place rain or shine. 100% of profits from the events will go toward Cledis’s mission to fight hunger and hopelessness in Nashville.

