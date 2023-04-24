Downtown Nashville Partnership Program Coordinator Alisha Lane gave us a preview of this year’s Nashville Downtown Home Tour. Explore incredible apartments and condos throughout downtown Nashville with breathtaking views and astounding amenities. This self-guided tour offers the opportunity to walk through living spaces for sale, rent, or privately owned - find design inspiration or see what it is like to live downtown. Nashville Home Tour is Sunday, April 30 from 12pm-5pm. Tickets are $15 and available here: https://nashvilledowntown.com/events/downtown-home-tour. For more information, visit https://nashvilledowntown.com/.
Posted at 11:44 AM, Apr 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-24 12:44:29-04
Downtown Nashville Partnership Program Coordinator Alisha Lane gave us a preview of this year’s Nashville Downtown Home Tour. Explore incredible apartments and condos throughout downtown Nashville with breathtaking views and astounding amenities. This self-guided tour offers the opportunity to walk through living spaces for sale, rent, or privately owned - find design inspiration or see what it is like to live downtown. Nashville Home Tour is Sunday, April 30 from 12pm-5pm. Tickets are $15 and available here: https://nashvilledowntown.com/events/downtown-home-tour. For more information, visit https://nashvilledowntown.com/.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.