Downtown Nashville Partnership Program Coordinator Alisha Lane gave us a preview of this year’s Nashville Downtown Home Tour. Explore incredible apartments and condos throughout downtown Nashville with breathtaking views and astounding amenities. This self-guided tour offers the opportunity to walk through living spaces for sale, rent, or privately owned - find design inspiration or see what it is like to live downtown. Nashville Home Tour is Sunday, April 30 from 12pm-5pm. Tickets are $15 and available here: https://nashvilledowntown.com/events/downtown-home-tour. For more information, visit https://nashvilledowntown.com/.

