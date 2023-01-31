Nashville Edition of Monopoly Debuts This Fall

Brooke Gorman from Top Trumps & Hasbro and Mr. Monopoly stopped by to make the exciting announcement that there will soon be a new Monopoly: Nashville Edition board game. You're invited to vote on the Nashville landmarks you would like to see on the Monopoly: Nashville edition board game. Submit your favorite Nashville landmarks to Monopoly by email at Nashville@toptrumps.com. The Monopoly winning Nashville landmarks will be announced in October.