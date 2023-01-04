Celebrity chef Maneet Chauhan made Nashville Hot Cauliflower Pakoras, one of Meryll’s favorite dishes. You can find Maneet's Nashville Hot Cauliflower Pakoras on the menu at Chauhan Ale and Masala House, https://www.chauhannashville.com/. Maneet has two other restaurants in the Nashville area; The Mockingbird, https://www.mockingbirdnashville.com/ and Tansuo, https://www.tansuonashville.com/. Follow @ManeetChauhan on all social platforms.

Hot Cauliflower Pakoras

Ingredients:



2 cups Cauliflower florets



Batter:



1 tbsp ginger garlic paste

1 tbsp jalapeno paste

1/4 cup chopped cilantro

Salt to taste

1 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp chaat masala

1/2 tsp Kashmiri chili powder

1 tbsp dried fenugreek

1 tsp garam masala

1 cup besan (chickpea flour)

2 tbsp rice flour

Water as needed

Oil to Fry

Chauhan Hot spice Masala to finish



Directions:

