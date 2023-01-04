Watch Now
Nashville Hot Cauliflower Pakoras

Maneet Chauhan shared a great recipe on Talk of the Town
Celebrity chef Maneet Chauhan made Nashville Hot Cauliflower Pakoras, one of Meryll’s favorite dishes. You can find Maneet's Nashville Hot Cauliflower Pakoras on the menu at Chauhan Ale and Masala House, https://www.chauhannashville.com/. Maneet has two other restaurants in the Nashville area; The Mockingbird, https://www.mockingbirdnashville.com/ and Tansuo, https://www.tansuonashville.com/. Follow @ManeetChauhan on all social platforms.

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups Cauliflower florets

Batter:

  • 1 tbsp ginger garlic paste
  • 1 tbsp jalapeno paste
  • 1/4 cup chopped cilantro
  • Salt to taste
  • 1 tsp turmeric powder
  • 1 tsp chaat masala
  • 1/2 tsp Kashmiri chili powder
  • 1 tbsp dried fenugreek
  • 1 tsp garam masala
  • 1 cup besan (chickpea flour)
  • 2 tbsp rice flour
  • Water as needed
  • Oil to Fry
  • Chauhan Hot spice Masala to finish

Directions:

  • Heat a quart of vegetable oil in a deep pot on medium heat to 350
  • Into a large mixing bowl mix all the batter ingredients, Stir the mixture well.  Stir in the water to make a thick batter.
  • When your oil is hot enough, drop balls of the batter mixture into the oil. Fry till golden brown. 
  • Drain on paper towels, sprinkle with Hot masala and serve hot with Chauhan Hot Vindaloo sauce.
