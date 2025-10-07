Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Nashville native Lauren Watkins tackles the good, bad, and ugly in 'In A Perfect World'

Lauren Watkins is a Nashville native who has toured with major artists including Zach Top, Morgan Wallen, and most recently, Lainey Wilson. In her latest album, "In A Perfect World," she tackles the good, the bad, and the ugly of real life. The album was produced by her husband, Will Bundy.

She sat down with me to walk through this compelling work of storytelling.

