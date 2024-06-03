Nashville Symphony Accelerando 2024 Student Recital

The Nashville Symphony's Accelerando initiative is an intensive music education program designed to prepare gifted young students of diverse backgrounds for pursuing music at the collegiate level and beyond. Dr. Phillip Ducreay and Accelerando senior, Aarushi Kumar, joined us with more on the upcoming performances.

The Accelerando Spring Recital is happening tonight and tomorrow night at 6:30 PM at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center. You can reserve your seats online at nashvillesymphony.org/accelerandorecital