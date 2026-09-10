Music and history come together as the Nashville Symphony opens its milestone 2026/27 season September 11–13. Newly appointed Music Director Leonard Slatkin leads a program of American favorites from Gershwin and Copland, joined by country legends Kathy Mattea and Suzy Bogguss. This special kickoff marks America’s 250th, the Symphony’s 80th anniversary, and the Schermerhorn Center’s 20th, promising plenty of celebration and world-class performances all season long.
Tickets and details are at NashvilleSymphony.org/OpeningWeekend.
Nashville Symphony Celebrates 80 Years
Opening Weekend Honors America 250 and Schermerhorn Center’s 20th, Featuring Leonard Slatkin and Country Icons
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Music and history come together as the Nashville Symphony opens its milestone 2026/27 season September 11–13. Newly appointed Music Director Leonard Slatkin leads a program of American favorites from Gershwin and Copland, joined by country legends Kathy Mattea and Suzy Bogguss. This special kickoff marks America’s 250th, the Symphony’s 80th anniversary, and the Schermerhorn Center’s 20th, promising plenty of celebration and world-class performances all season long.