Posted at 1:30 PM, Mar 27, 2024
Nashville’s Biggest Kids' Consignment Sale- Just Between Friends of Nashville Music City.
JBF Nashville hosts seasonal pop-up sales where you and your friends can save and make money on new or gently used kid’s clothes, toys, shoes, and equipment. Our JBF Nashville sale is a locally owned and operated by Yolanda Prince, and is a woman-led company. The sale only happens twice per year (Spring and Fall) at the Fairgrounds Nashville. This spring they have almost 400+ families participating already! We know kids can get pricey and consignment sales are a great way to save 50-90% off retail on items their kids need and want, while supporting local families selling those items. Opening day is this Tursday for ticketing informaiton visit https://nashvillemusiccity.jbfsale.com/

