The holiday favorite The Nutcracker is returning to TPAC and being held before a live audience for the first time since the pandemic hit. Paul Vasterling shares more about the production. Watch in-person at TPAC: Now- Dec. 24. For tickets go to TPAC.org.

You can also tune in for broadcast performances. Watch on TV:

Ch. 5 12/25 Noon-2p

Ch. 5 12/31 3-5p

Ch. 5+ 12/25 7-9p

Ch. 5+ 12/31 7-9p

Online Live streaming:

12/25-12/31