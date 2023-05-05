Penny Adams and Ondrea Johnson from the Williamson County Animal Center introduced us to a pet in need of a loving home and talked about their upcoming pet adoption event. The Williamson County Animal Center is partnering with 31 other shelters in the U.S. to participate in the National Playgroup Rockstars Adoption Event on Saturday, May 13 from 11am-3pm. Sometimes, because of kennel stress and barrier reactivity, shelter dogs don’t show off their true personalities in a kennel environment and this event will allow adopters to witness the dogs in action with the other dogs. For more information, go to https://dogsplayingforlife.com/ and https://www.adoptwcac.org/.

