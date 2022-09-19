Watch Now
NCIS and NCIS:Hawai'i Crossover Event

We chat with two of the stars of the hit CBS Shows.
Katrina Law from NCIS and Jason Antoon from NCIS: Hawaii talked about the season premiere crossover event between the two hit CBS dramas. The season premieres and special crossover event for NCIS and NCIS: Hawaii air Monday, September 19, starting with NCIS at 8am and concluding on NCIS: Hawaii at 9am. For more information, go to www.cbs.com.

