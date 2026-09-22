New Children’s Book “Big Rig Pig”!

We caught up with Claire Tattersfield to chat about her newest picture book, Big Rig Pig, created in collaboration with illustrator Rob Sayegh Jr. Their lovable character Miles Bacon is sure to delight young readers as he learns the value of friendship and teamwork while hauling apples, boxes, and even a circus! With rhymes and playful illustrations, Big Rig Pig is perfect for fans of Cupig and anyone looking for a feel-good story about helping others and asking for help in return.