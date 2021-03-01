New Co-working Space for Women

Colleen talked about how a membership co-working space for women works and gave us a tour of Alabaster Collective. Alabaster Collective is an event venue as well as a co-working space for women to commune, collaborate and create. Alabaster Collective is located in Germantown at 1220 7th Ave. No. Nashville, TN 37208. For more information visit www.alabastercollective.com, call 1-330-618-5386 and follow @alabastercollective on Instagram and Facebook.