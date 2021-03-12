New Live Album from CeCe Winans

CeCe Winans brought us up to date on her life and career and talked about her first live recorded album. CeCe’s new album Believe For It highlights some of the biggest songs in Christian music today. Believe for It is available wherever you buy your music. For more information, go to www.CeCeWinans.com and follow @cecewinans on all social platforms.
Posted at 12:15 PM, Mar 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-12 13:15:06-05
