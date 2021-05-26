New Music from Allie Colleen

Allie Colleen talked about how COVID made her new album possible and how fans were able to take part in a special video during quarantine. You’ll find Allie Colleen’s new album, “Stones” on her website at www.AllieColleenMusic.com. Follow @allliecolleenmusic on Instagram and Facebook and @_AllieColleen on Twitter.
Posted at 12:47 PM, May 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-26 13:47:17-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.