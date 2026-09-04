New Sylvan Park Boarding House Blends Nashville History with Modern Hospitality

If you need a staycation or a cozy place for visitors, Sylvan Park Boarding House is a new spot with deep roots in West Nashville.

Originally a boarding house from the 1930s to the 1980s, owner Erin Tolbert has thoughtfully preserved the historic charm while updating each suite with crisp linens, robes, slippers, rain showers, and wallpaper from neighborhood designers. Guests are treated to locally sourced breakfasts every morning and complimentary snacks and drinks around the clock.

Located in a friendly neighborhood just minutes from Broadway and downtown, each room is named after a local figure, keeping the city’s heritage alive. With walking trails, farmers markets, and easy access to Nashville’s action, the Boarding House is perfect for a relaxing getaway or an authentic “home away from home” experience.

Find out more or book your stay at spboardinghouse.com.