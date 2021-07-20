Watch
New Thriller Novel from Brad Thor

We chat with author Brad Thor about his new novel
Posted at 11:30 AM, Jul 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-20 12:30:30-04

Brad talked about Black Ice, the 20th book in his Scot Harvath book series. Black Ice is in bookstores now. Parnassus Books in partnership with Simon & Schuster is hosting Brad Thor for a virtual discussion of his new book Black Ice on Tuesday, July 20 at 6pm. This is a ticketed virtual event which will take place on Zoom. Please note: There are three ticketing options available for this virtual event and you must purchase your ticket by 5pm CT on the day of the event in order to attend. A signed hardcover copy of Black Ice is included with each purchase. Reserve your spot through Eventbrite. Click here for more information and for the link to Eventbrite: https://www.parnassusbooks.net/event/virtual-event-brad-thor-author-black-ice.

