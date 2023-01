NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Big news coming to the Talk of the Town!

After the retirement of host Meryll Rose who announced her exit earlier in December, we are excited to announce that NewsChannel 5 meteorologist Heather Mathis will be the new co-host/producer.

Mathis has been a valuable member of the NC5 team for the past five years and will help guide Talk of the Town in this next chapter!