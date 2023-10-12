Heather and Lelan talked about the NewsChannel5 “Safe Places” program. The NewsChannel 5 "Safe Places" program will provide an easily accessible list of open shelters so viewers living in vulnerable housing will have a safe place to go in the event of severe weather. These “safe places” will be listed county by county on Newschannel5.com and updated in real-time. If you would like to volunteer to your church or building to be a “safe place”, go to www.safeplaces@newschannel5.com to sign up.

