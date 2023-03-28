NewsChannel5 journalist Hannah MacDonald’s mother-in-law works at the front desk at The Covenant School. Hannah talked about the shooting from her mother-in-law’s perspective and her own personal experience at the school’s Active Shooter training session a year ago.
NewsChannel5 Journalist Shares Personal Insight into the School Shooting
Posted at 2:07 PM, Mar 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-28 15:07:31-04
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.