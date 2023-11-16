Oak Steakhouse Nashville shows us how to make Bread Pudding

· 1 loaf challah bread (or brioche)

· 6 tbsp butter

· 8 Beaten eggs

· 1 quart milk (or half & half or heavy cream if that’s what you have!)

· 1.5 cup sugar

· 1 tablespoon vanilla extract

· 2 tablespoon ground cinnamon

Tip: it is best to use stale bread when making bread pudding, so leave it unwrapped for a day or if using fresh bread cut into 1 inch pieces and place in oven at 350 degrees for 5 min or until moisture if removed. ( you want to make sure you are not browning the bread)

Preheat Oven to 350 degrees

Start by buttering your baking dish. Toss your diced bread into the dish.

Next in a large mixing bowl mix together the eggs, milk sugar, cinnamon and vanilla.

Pour the mixture over the bread pieces and make sure each piece has been soaked up by the custard, you want the bread pieces to be soft and moistened by the egg mixture.

Place in the oven uncovered for 40-45 min at 350 degrees, the bread pudding should be golden brown and the custard should be cooked completely.

Bourbon tallow Caramel

1 cup sugar

¼ cup water

½ cup heavy cream

¼ cup beef tallow

1 tsp vanilla extract

¼ cup bouron

1 tsp salt

Combine sugar and water into a sauce pan, turn on medium high heat and do not stir the pan! Wait until the sugar has caramelized. The mixture will be clear to dark shades of amber , once the mixture has reached dark color turn burner off. Add the heavy cream slowly , add the tallow ad whisk until combines. Add the vanilla, bourbon and salt.

Oak Steakhouse is located at 801 Clark Place, Nashville, TN 37203. To make a reservation visit, https://www.oaksteakhouserestaurant.com/location/oak-steakhouse-nashville/.