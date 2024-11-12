Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Oakley's Southern Delights shows Cole their famous pickling process!

A segment on Talk of the Town
Posted

Oakley’s Southern Delights has been making their famous pickles since 1958! Her secret recipe with a unique blend of spices and a 14-day process was treasured and brought up through the years to become a staple of the Southern table. They show Cole how their pickling process works! To learn mor visit https://www.oakleyssoutherndelights.com/

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes