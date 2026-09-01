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Oatstraw Tea Company will soon host The Grand Infusion, an all-inclusive afternoon tea event!

Sip new flavors and relax at this all-inclusive event in Nolensville, November 14!
The Grand Infusion Tea Party by Oat Straw Tea Company
The Grand Infusion Tea Party by Oat Straw Tea Company
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Oatstraw Tea Company is back with fresh tea blends and an invitation to The Grand Infusion, a signature afternoon celebrating wellness and connection!

Hosted at Saddleback Estate in Nolensville on November 14, the event offers unlimited tea tastings, a patisserie picnic, live jazz and Bossa Nova, and creative touches like a cookbook swap and curated keepsakes.

The Grand Infusion is perfect for those looking to relax, recharge, and gather with friends before the holiday rush.

Tickets are limited. Reserve your spot and find all the details at weareoatstraw.com.

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