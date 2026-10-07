Olala French Cafe Brings a Slice of France to Nashville!

Olala French Cafe brings a taste of France to downtown Nashville with authentic details throughout the space, including furniture sourced from the south of France.

Chef Mathis studied at the Alain Ducasse pastry school and worked in Paris before bringing his experience to Nashville. The family-owned cafe is run by a father-and-son team dedicated to creating an authentic French experience.

Guests can enjoy best-selling pastries like the strawberries-and-cream croissant, lemon meringue croissant and Nutella croissant, along with Basque cheesecake and crème brûlée.

The cafe is located near Cummins Station and offers free on-site parking! You can find them at 818 Palmer Pl, Nashville, TN 37203 or visit there website at olala-cafe.com.

